Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.55.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $266.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

