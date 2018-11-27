Motorola Solutions (MSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported healthy third-quarter 2018 results driven by solid performance in both segments, primarily in North America. The company remains poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the Avigilon acquisition is likely to continue to outperform expectations. The company is also expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. Motorola’s competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable markets and a healthy balance sheet augur well for future growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, headwinds in currency translation remain a cause of concern as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $127.37 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,455.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,924 shares of company stock valued at $118,291,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.