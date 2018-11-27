Msci (MSCI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

Media stories about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Msci has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

