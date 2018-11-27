MSD (MSD) Hits One Day Volume of $21,727.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, MSD has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. MSD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21,727.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.02214607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00129741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00191118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.08530005 BTC.

MSD Coin Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

