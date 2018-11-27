MTS Systems (MTSC) Issues Earnings Results

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. MTS Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

MTS Systems stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter worth $232,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter worth $387,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

