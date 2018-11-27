Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Insider Gary Westermeyer Acquires 2,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Gary Westermeyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,793.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 361,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,354,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,510,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,969,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,272,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

