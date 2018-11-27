MYnd Analytics (MYND) Sees Large Volume Increase

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,284,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 254,776 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other MYnd Analytics news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND)

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

