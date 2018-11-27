MYnd Analytics (MYND) Trading 7% Higher

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.53. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND)

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

