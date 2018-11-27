NEO GOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. NEO GOLD has a market cap of $0.00 and $7.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO GOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEO GOLD has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.02214607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00129741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00191118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.08530005 BTC.

NEO GOLD Profile

NEO GOLD’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com. The official website for NEO GOLD is neo-gold.ulcraft.com.

NEO GOLD Token Trading

NEO GOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO GOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO GOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

