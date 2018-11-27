NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $360.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.12. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.