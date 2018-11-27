Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $134,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $376,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,412.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $388.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Netflix to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

WARNING: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/netflix-inc-nflx-shares-bought-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.