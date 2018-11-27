Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $261.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 209.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $178.38 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $20,840,412.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,412.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nomura set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.99.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

