Nevro (NVRO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of -0.29. Nevro has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 4,723.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $310,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

