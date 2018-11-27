New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.16

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 8481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

SNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.40.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $117.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 201.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 90.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

