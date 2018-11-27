Newbium (NEWB) Hits Market Capitalization of $249,119.00

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Newbium has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Newbium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newbium has a market cap of $249,119.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.02627416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00127004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00186815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.43 or 0.08685363 BTC.

Newbium Token Profile

Newbium’s launch date was March 30th, 2016. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Newbium is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newbium

Newbium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newbium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

