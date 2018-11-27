Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.52 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Newell Brands by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares during the last quarter.

