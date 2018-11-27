Nordstrom (JWN) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.71.

Nordstrom stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 in the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after purchasing an additional 933,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,439,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

