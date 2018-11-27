Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Trust worth $72,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $87.98 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

