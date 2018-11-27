Northern Trust Corp Acquires 125,379 Shares of WMIH Corp (WMIH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:WMIH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WMIH were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in WMIH in the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WMIH in the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WMIH by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 510,909 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WMIH by 13.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,512 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMIH stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. WMIH Corp has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on WMIH in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WMIH in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.66.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

