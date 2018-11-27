Northern Trust Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Bel Fuse worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 87,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Craig Brosious sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $74,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,090 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

