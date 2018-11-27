NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 12,587 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,401,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 578,656 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,680,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,992,000 after purchasing an additional 293,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,357,000 after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,236,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,398,000 after purchasing an additional 216,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,006,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,325. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

