NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $291.02. 275,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $283.21 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

