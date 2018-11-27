Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 255,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

