Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Ibstock (IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 309 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.14 ($3.91).

IBST stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 223.80 ($2.92). 730,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.10 ($3.91).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

