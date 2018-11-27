NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $153.05

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.21, but opened at $153.05. NVIDIA shares last traded at $154.65, with a volume of 14462176 shares trading hands.
NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.