Oceaneering International (OII) Debt Trading 0.5% Lower

An issue of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) debt fell 0.5% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.65% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $87.61. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oceaneering International (OII) Debt Trading 0.5% Lower” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/oceaneering-international-oii-debt-trading-0-5-lower.html.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.