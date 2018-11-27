OctoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (888)

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One OctoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. OctoCoin has a market capitalization of $138,452.00 and $0.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007882 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000841 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000225 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

888 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoCoin’s official website is octocoinfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

