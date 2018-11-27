Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Purchases 16,937 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 16,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $258,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

