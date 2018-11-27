OFS Capital (OFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.64.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 46.21% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.65% of OFS Capital worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.