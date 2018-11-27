Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

