OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,867 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 329,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

