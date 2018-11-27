Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 845,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 726,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 574,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,078,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

