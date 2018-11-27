Omeros Co. (OMER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $193,871.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,876. The company has a market capitalization of $696.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 3.79. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

