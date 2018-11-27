OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.08

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,382,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/onesmart-international-edun-gr-one-hits-new-52-week-low-at-7-08.html.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.