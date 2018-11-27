Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 24,006 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

