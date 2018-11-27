Operand (OP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Operand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Operand has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Operand has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.02232454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00129411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00191220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.08399699 BTC.

Operand Coin Profile

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. Operand’s official website is www.operand.money.

Operand Coin Trading

Operand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

