Oppenheimer Analysts Give Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) a $165.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

ALXN opened at $119.00 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

