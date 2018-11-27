Opus One Resources (OOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Opus One Resources Inc (CVE:OOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Opus One Resources Company Profile (CVE:OOR)

Opus One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its property portfolio includes the Northern Abitibi project that consists of Vezza Extension, Vezza North, and Bachelor Extension gold properties located in the Abitibi region of Quebec; the Chibougamau project that comprises the WinWin, Fecteau, and Grizzly gold properties situated in the Chibougamau-Chapais and Urban-Barry mining camps; and the Courville project located in Courville Township, Quebec.

