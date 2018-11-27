O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $393.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles and rising SG&A expenses are headwinds for O’Reilly.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,533. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $214.87 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

