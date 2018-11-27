Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $349,181.00 and approximately $833,538.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007851 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000182 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,233,658 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.