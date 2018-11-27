Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

