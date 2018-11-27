Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $219,761.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,343 shares of company stock worth $1,690,376. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 411.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

