Oshkosh (OSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,350,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 784,243 shares.The stock last traded at $68.89 and had previously closed at $67.54.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $42,071.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 229.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 52.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.0% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

