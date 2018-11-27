Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Critical Analysis

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Overseas Shipholding Group and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 6 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.34%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 19.56% 22.51% 8.21% Star Bulk Carriers 12.83% 6.91% 3.50%

Volatility and Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $390.43 million 0.49 $55.97 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $331.98 million 1.97 -$9.77 million ($0.22) -44.00

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Star Bulk Carriers.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Star Bulk Carriers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

