Owens Corning (OC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Northcoast Research to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of OC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,049. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,305,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after buying an additional 5,478,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after buying an additional 1,293,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,706,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

