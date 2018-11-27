P H Glatfelter (GLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.50

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 6633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sidoti upped their target price on P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on P H Glatfelter to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,231,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,088,000 after buying an additional 208,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,356,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after buying an additional 308,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,661,000 after buying an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

