Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00), for a total value of £13,929.12 ($18,200.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Palace Capital PLC (PCA) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.75” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/palace-capital-plc-pca-declares-dividend-of-gbx-4-75.html.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.