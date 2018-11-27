Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 156,061 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $62,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,402.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,937,000 after buying an additional 2,037,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after buying an additional 1,798,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 121.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,361,325 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $65,232,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

