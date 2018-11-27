Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $91.78 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 85.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239,326 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $91,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. 26,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,547. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

