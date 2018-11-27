Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Shares Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,226 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.37% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $85,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $74,425.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTK stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,587. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $232.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

